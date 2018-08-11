‘Paws up’: Wrightsville Beach mourns mascot with ‘the best life a dog could ever ask for’

A dog named Kale that served as a cheery shipmate to Coast Guard members at Wrightsville Beach has died after 13 years of belly rubs, chasing rabbits and digging on the beach.

“Kale spent a wonderful 13 years at the station living the best life a dog could ever ask for,” the station posted on Facebook this week.

The mild-mannered lab served as the station’s mascot, according to the station’s Facebook post. His role was primarily as a companion to Coast Guard members at the station. Wrightsville Beach is 10 miles east of Wilmington.

“He wasn’t a military working dog, he was here solely for morale purposes,” Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Hall told the (Wilmington) StarNews.

In its post, the Coast Guard station said, “you may have encountered Kale running loose on the beaches of Wrightsville in his younger days, barking at and chasing your boat up and down the station pier, or being the main point of attention during a station tour.”

Several hundred people have offered condolences on the station’s Facebook page.

Money is being raised for a “permanent on-site memorial” to Kale, Hall told the StarNews.

“Kale was a huge part of our family and will be sorely missed for years to come.” the station posted on Facebook.