This doctor threatened to kill her Fort Bragg husband by sending him anonymous texts

A federal judge sentenced a 35-year-old Texas doctor to a year and a day in federal prison for threatening to kill her former husband, a Fort Bragg soldier, through anonymous text messages, U.S. Attorney Robert Higdon Jr. said in a press release.
U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III sentenced Tanyatorn Ghanjanasak Thursday after hearing evidence about two years of ominous messages sent to her husband’s cell phone from various numbers he did not recognize.
FBI investigators discovered Ghanjanasak was sending the transmissions via messaging applications from her home and work. She was practicing medicine at the time, the release said.
In 2016, the husband, identified in the release only as D.C., was visiting Ghanjanasak at her home in Ohio when he discovered that his car’s brake lines had been cut. He also felt sick and believed he had been drugged, the release said.
Shortly after, in January 2017, the release said, Ghanjanasak sent him an anonymous message saying she had tried to kill him, adding, “the brakes and the poison were me and you (sic) dumb ass can’t figure it out.”
Soon after, the release said, she sent another message saying, “There’s a surprise coming for you which is to die. I hope you like it.” The text included a smiley-face emoji.
One weekend later, the U.S. attorney’s release said, D.C. again felt he had been drugged and nearly fell down a flight of stairs. Ghanjanasak sent a message asking, “Did you like your beer?!?!?!?!?”
Over the next several months, Higdon’s release said, Ghanjanasak sent anonymous texts threatening to murder D.C. and two other people.
Ghanjanasak is a “Golden Dragon spouse,” according to an article on the U.S. Army Web site. The Golden Dragons are the 14th Infantry Regiment, which has served in various conflicts from the American Civil War to the Iraq War.
The Web site healthgrades.com describes her as a pediatrics specialist in New Richmond, Ohio, while her profile on linkedin.com lists her as a provider at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.
An FBI agent’s affidavit filed in U.S. District Court accuses Ghanjanasak of threatening David Chavez, whom she met while he was stationed at Fort Drum, N.Y. They were married in 2016 until she left for Cincinnati to obtain her medical degree, the affidavit said.
In 2016, the affidavit said, Chavez began receiving text messages from a woman named Ariel from a number he did not know. Some of them said “I know you’re lonely and feeling unappreciated” and “I know your wife doesn’t understand you.”
These came shortly before the brakes were cut, the affidavit said.
In addition to her sentence on charges of interstate threats to injure, Ghanjanasak must serve three years of supervised probation.
Later that year, in December, he received further texts from someone identified as Ava, stating, “I had fun the other night,” the affidavit said. Three days later, he received this anonymous message: “Nobody wants you and that’s why your alone.”
