NC race track turns tense when off-duty cop pulls gun on driver who rammed competitor

A stock car race in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, turned dangerous Saturday when an off-duty Winston-Salem cop pulled his gun mid-race on a driver who appeared to be “threatening” people with his car, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.
Videos posted on social media show officer C.K. Robertson pointing his gun at driver Andy Spears’ car, moments after Spears rammed the disabled car of driver Blake Walker, the newspaper reported.
It happened Saturday night at Winston-Salem’s Bowman Gray Stadium and both drivers have since been suspended, reports TV station WXII.
Calling police to crashes “is protocol at the track,” the station reported. However, what started as routine assistance changed when Spears rammed the disabled car as Walker stood beside it, causing Walker to be struck, police reportedly told WXII.
Spears’ vehicle then spun around and appeared poised to hit Walker’s car a second time when Robertson pulled his weapon, reported WFMY. Robertson saw Spears’ actions as “a deadly threat” to race personnel who were helping Walker off the track, the station quoted police as saying.
Video of the aftermath posted by WGHP/Fox News shows a member of track staff holding Walker back as he charged at Spears’ car.
Spears denied wrongdoing in an interview with WGHP/Fox News, and said the collision was due to a steering issue.
“I hit him, it wasn’t intentional, and when my car came to a stop, I killed the switch,” he told WGHP/Fox News.
Both drivers have been suspended for a week by Bowman Gray Stadium Racing, and Winston-Salem police officials said they will determine if Robertson acted appropriately, the Winston-Salem Journal reported in a follow up story on Tuesday.
Neither of the drivers was arrested, but Winston-Salem Speedway Incorporated is investigating the incident, reported WFMY.
