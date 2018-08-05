A 9-year-old boy selling lemonade was robbed at gunpoint, sheriff’s office says

A 9-year-old boy was robbed while selling lemonade in Monroe on Saturday, and the suspect is still at large, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.
The boy’s lemonade stand was near the roundabout at the entrance to the St. John’s Forest development off Weddington Road, and a teenager approached the boy around 3 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.
The teenager allegedly shoved a gun toward the boy’s stomach and demanded money before running away, the sheriff’s office said.
In some nearby woods, deputies found a black BB gun, a metal tin and a camouflage hat similar to the one the teenager wore during the robbery. He may have hidden a bicycle in the woods and cycled away after the robbery, the sheriff’s office said.
The stolen cash was less than $20, Union County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Underwood said.
Deputies are not positive the gun involved was the black BB gun, but it seems likely given where it was found, Underwood said.
Anyone with information should call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crimestoppers at 704-283-5600.
