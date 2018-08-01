Parade shuts down, citing hate mail, threats after denying gay rights group a float

In this Charlotte Observer file photo, Donna Odrosky is shown at right wearing a red jacket and a black PFLAG shirt. She was among several members of Salisbury-Rowan PFLAG who say they were kicked off a float in the 58th annual Holiday Caravan Parade through Spencer and Salisbury in November 2017. An AVITA Pharmacy representative invited the PFLAG members to ride on its float, but parade committee members called police to keep the PFLAG members and the AVITA float from participating, Odrosky said. She is president of the PFLAG chapter. The Holiday Caravan Parade announced this week that it is shutting down, blaming hate mail and threats of protests since denying the float entry. Courtesy of Donna Odrosky