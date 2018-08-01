Fire at Duplin County grain mill near propane tanks leads to evacuations, reports say

An apparatus at a Duplin County grain mill was engulfed in flames on Wednesday afternoon and residents of the Mount Olive area were being evacuated, reports said.
The Goldsboro News-Argus was the first to report a fire at the Southeastern Grain Company at 770 U.S. 117 Alternate in Calypso that drew about 12 fire departments from as far as Wayne County.
Residents were evacuated because the apparatus on fire is close to multiple nearby propane tanks.
The grain silos themselves were not on fire as of about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to live helicopter video from WRAL.
Video showed several firetrucks spraying water between the flames and the propane tanks in an attempt to keep them from spreading.
Southeastern Grain Company has locations in Bentonville, Bladenboro, Clinton, Kinston, LaGrange, Mount Olive, Red Springs, Walstonburg and Wilson, as well as three South Carolina locations and one in Virginia, according to its website. The company is based in Wilmington.
This story will update.
Comments