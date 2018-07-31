Bed Bath & Beyond no longer selling those cups with House of Swank’s barbecue design

The houseware chain Bed Bath & Beyond announced Tuesday it is removing insulated plastic tumblers from its stores while it looks into a Raleigh T-shirt merchant’s claim that the cup manufacturer ripped off his iconic BBQ design.

On Monday, John Pugh said he was tipped off that the Cary store was carrying a cup with his design showing the state of North Carolina split in two, with one side marked “vinegar” and the other side “tomato,” illustrating the state’s split over what kind of BBQ people prefer.

“Bed Bath & Beyond works with a variety of vendors to identify and offer localized products,” a spokeswoman for the company said in a statement to The N&O. “ As we learned of the issue with this artwork on the Tervis product, it is being pulled from shelves and our website, pending further investigation with Tervis.

“We understand the importance of design and crediting the artists for their work. We are working with our vendor to find a resolution.”

When asked Monday, cup manufacturer Tervis said it took the claim seriously and was looking into it.

Pugh created the two-sides T-shirt about seven years ago when he started his company, with the tongue-in-cheek name House of Swank, in a two-bedroom apartment. Since then, he has moved the operation to downtown Raleigh and now has about 150 different designs.

Pugh said there are too many designs to trademark, but that he had copyrighted the design.

Thousands of the T-shirt have been sold in local shops, pop-up markets and arts and crafts fairs, and even shipped to other countries, Pugh said.

Tervis is a Florida company that has made a highly successful range of insulated tumblers. Bed Bath & Beyond is based in New Jersey.







Pugh posted the dust-up on Facebook on Monday and it quickly caught attention.







