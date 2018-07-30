I-77 toll lanes worker hit by car in Charlotte, critically injured

A construction worker on the Interstate-77 toll lanes project in Charlotte was critically injured after being hit by a car.

Medic tweeted on Monday afternoon that it took a patient with life-threatening injuries to Carolinas Medical Center from I-77 southbound at the Brookshire Freeway.

Charlotte TV stations WSOC and WCNC reported that the person is a toll lanes construction worker.

Details of the wreck were not immediately available from the State Highway Patrol.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

State Sen. Jeff Tarte, R-Cornelius, told WSOC-TV that if the worker dies, the family should sue the state “for involuntary manslaughter and criminal negligence.”





Tarte has long criticized the 26-mile project. He told WSOC-TV on Monday that neither the state nor the company building the lanes has responded to his construction zone safety concerns.





The $647 million project has angered drivers caught in frequent backups during the late-night and early morning construction. People also are angry over terms of the toll lanes contract, which precludes more general purpose or “free” lanes for decades without severe financial penalty.

SHARE COPY LINK The $647 million Interstate 77 toll lane project is scheduled to open by the end of the year. It will add two toll lanes in each direction from uptown to Exit 28 in Cornelius and on to Exit 36. The project has faced ongoing controversy.

SHARE COPY LINK The Interstate 77 toll lane advisory group made a near-unanimous recommendation Thursday, saying the state should convert one of the planned toll lanes to a free lane.

Two toll, or “express” lanes are being added in each direction between uptown Charlotte and Exit 28 in Cornelius. Between Cornelius and Exit 36 (N.C. 150) in Mooresville, one express lane is being added in each direction.





The project must be completed and opened no later than Jan. 7, 2019, according to terms of the state’s contract with I-77 Mobility Partners.





I-77 Mobility Partners is the subsidiary of Spain-based contractor Cintra that is financing, designing and building the project. I-77 Mobility Partners also will operate and maintain the lanes as part of the public-private partnership with the N.C. Department of Transportation.