He stashed $100 in Walmart steaks in his pants, then fled on a moped, NC cops say.

You ever drive a moped in the pouring rain with steaks shoved down your pants?

That’s what one North Carolina sheriff’s office said a man did this week, and they didn’t have to set up a stake out to catch him.

A man allegedly stole $100 in steaks from a Walmart in Nashville, North Carolina, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said on July 30.





He made his getaway on a moped in the pouring rain. When deputies pulled him over, they found at least 10 packages of steak stuffed down the man’s pants.

Steaks down the pants of a man the Nash County Sheriff’s Office says stole them from a Nashville, NC Walmart. Nash County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office posted a photo of the steaks laid out on the hood of a deputy’s cruiser, along with photos of the arrest, on Facebook Monday.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the man as of Monday evening and didn’t say what was done with the recovered steaks.