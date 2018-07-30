Dig continues at site of 19th-century Fayetteville Arsenal

A team of archaeologists is finding shards, nails and other items during a dig at the site of the 19th-century Fayetteville Arsenal.
The Fayetteville Observer reports the dig that began July 24th resumes Monday and continues through Friday.
The Arsenal was an important asset for the Confederate army until the Union army destroyed it in 1865, just a couple of months before the Civil War ended.
The North Carolina Civil War & Reconstruction History Center will be built at the site, which is now part of the Museum of the Cape Fear Historical Complex.
The U.S. government built the Arsenal in the mid-1800s to make military weapons. The Confederacy expanded it when it took control in 1861.
Comments