Raleigh company apologizes after using image of reporter killed by ISIS to sell burgers

The founder of a Raleigh-based social media company is apologizing after it used the image of slain journalist James Foley in a tweet promoting a small chain of hamburger restaurants in Washington, D.C., over the weekend.
The post appeared on the Twitter page for Z-Burger for less than an hour, but resulted in a social media storm that has focused on Valor Media and its 23-year-old owner Michael Valor.
Valor posted a nearly six-minute video on his Twitter page Monday taking responsibility for the mistake and seeking forgiveness from the public and Foley’s family. Foley was working as a freelance correspondent when he was kidnapped in Syria in 2012 and beheaded by the Islamic State or ISIS two years later.
Valor Media was handling social media for Z-Burger, which has four restaurants in the Washington area, when it posted the tweet with Foley’s image on Saturday. According to the Washingtonian, it contained images of a hamburger and Foley awaiting execution and read: “When you say you want a burger and someone says okay let’s hit McDonalds,” then under Foley’s image was the phrase “You disgrace me.”
In an interview Wednesday, Valor said he had hired a new art director to handle Z-Burger’s Twitter page and instructed her to find and re-purpose hamburger memes from the internet.
“I told her to make them funny and keep them on topic for the brand,” he said. “I made an innocent mistake in trusting an employee to handle the work.”
Z-Burger owner Peter Tabibian called Valor to complain about the tweet about 43 minutes after it was posted Saturday, Valor said. Tabibian also posted an apology on the site for what he called “the inappropriate and offensive photo post,” then tweeted again the next day identifying Valor Media as the source.
“The understandable outrage over the photo used in the ad has been very difficult for us to endure,” he wrote. “Valor Media has accepted responsibility, apologized to us, and has assured us that their error would never be repeated, but the damage is already done.”
He then referred all questions to Michael Valor and provided his email address.
Valor posted a link to the Washingtonian article on Monday, then followed with his video explanation and apology. While taking responsibility, he referred to the new art director.
“I did not mean for this to happen. It was a complete accident,” he said. “And it was an act of ignorance, not an act of maliciousness. And my art director, she’s a really good girl, she’s a good person. She’s an art student, and she’s never hurt a fly.”
In the interview Wednesday, Valor said the art director did not create the Foley meme, but instead found it on the internet and added the captions.
He added that she would no longer be working for the company.
Valor says he founded his company five years ago when he was 18 and a recent graduate of what was then Wake Forest-Rolesville High School. He said the company specializes in social media and has about three dozen clients. Z-Burger is no longer one of them.
Valor said because the post was taken down so quickly, he hoped the incident would blow over.
“I was worried about two things at that point: I was worried about the family, and I was worried about Peter’s business,” he said. “Then a tweet storm happens, and a one-hour mistake turned into potentially life-long damage.”
Valor said he spoke with James Foley’s mother on Wednesday morning and has pledged to sponsor fund-raising events for the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, which advocates for the safe return of Americans detained abroad and the protection of independent journalists in conflict zones.
In his lengthy apology on Twitter, Valor said he hoped the mistake would make his company better; in the interview, he said Valor Media will now triple-check material before it is posted.
Valor’s apology created a tweet storm of its own, after many viewers considered it self-centered and defensive. Despite that, he decided to keep it up.
“You have every right to fault me for not being the best or being a little fast with my words, but it is real and from my heart,” he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “Someone in my company made a mistake, a big one. I am not fighting anyone on that. But all I can do right now is fix it for the future and apologize.”
