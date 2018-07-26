Got bilked? Man charged with scamming North Carolina farmers

A man faces embezzlement charges after sheriff’s investigators say he sold memberships in an agricultural cop-op and then used the money for other purposes.
Brian Thomsen, 45, was due in Chatham County District Court on Wednesday on three counts of felony embezzlement, but the case case was continued until August.
On Thursday, nine more counts were filed against him, according to Chatham County investigators.
The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office received a report of potential fraud involving Thomsen in March 2017. Investigators say Thomsen formed the All-American Agriculture Association and got farmers in several counties, including Chatham, to contribute $500 each to the cooperative.
The All-American Agriculture Association claims on its Facebook page to be “dedicated to returning prosperity back to the American independent farmer.” Thomsen spent the money he collected for other purposes, investigators said. Their investigation is ongoing.
Thomsen of Whispering Pines in Moore County, was arrested by in Lee County on July 17.
