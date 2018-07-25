Rattlesnake on lake had family screaming — and then it climbed aboard, video shows

Screams erupted on a family’s boat as a timber rattlesnake slithered toward them and then briefly climbed aboard.
The family captured the bizarre scene on video and posted the footage on Instagram.
“Univited rattlesnake boards our boat on Fontana Lake,” Wayne Robbins titled his Instagram video post.
The screaming started when the family spotted the snake darting toward them on Fontana Lake in western North Carolina on July 15. The screaming subsided only as the snake darted back into the lake.
“This is our second time at that lake and the first timber rattlesnake we’ve ever encountered,” Robbins told Raycom News Network.
The screams came from his children, he said.
Timber rattlesnakes are venomous, can be found throughout the state and are as long as 4 feet, the Raleigh News & Observer reported. Their bites are worse than those of similarly venomous copperheads and cottonmouths and should be considered medical emergencies, the newspaper reported.
Social media, however, reacted not with alarm but humor.
“Its cute,” one person posted.
“It seemed like he wanted to hitch a ride back to land, no?” said another.
Robbins told Raycom News Network that his family wasn’t rattled for long, as “everyone still got in the water that day, after we saw the snake.”
