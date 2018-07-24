Man beaten by law enforcement in Wake County files complaint against state

Two attorneys have filed a complaint on behalf of a 29-year-old man who was beaten in April by North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers and a Wake County sheriff’s deputy.

The complaint, filed Tuesday morning with the state’s industrial commission, claims that the state Department of Public Safety was responsible for “multiple violations,” on April 3. That night, troopers Michael G. Blake and Tabithia L. Davis took part in a beating of Kyron Dwain Hinton on North Raleigh Boulevard near Yonkers Road.

The complaint, first reported by ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, alleges violations including gross negligence, negligent supervision and negligent infliction of emotional distress. Hinton has said he suffered a broken nose, fractured eye socket and roughly 20 dog bites from a sheriff’s office canine.

The complaint claims that Blake “repeatedly kicked and punched” Hinton and ordered Davis to use a flashlight to hit Hinton in the head.

“Hit that f***ing noggin now,” the attorneys allege Blake told Davis during the beating. “Hit his noggin now with the f***ing flashlight.”

Davis repeatedly struck Hinton in the head with the flashlight “to the point that it became covered in” Hinton’s “blood,” the lawyers stated.

Hinton has said he was walking home that night after losing his money at a sweepstakes parlor.

Blake and Davis were subsequently fired following an SBI investigation into the beating. Both face felony charges in the case.

The sheriff’s deputy, Cameron B. Broadwell, was not named in the complaint. Broadwell, who also faces criminal charges, has been placed on administrative duties.

A supervising state trooper, Sgt. R.W. Goswick, was also placed on administrative leave after he was seen and heard on video and audio instructing Blake and Davis to not mention the use of force to subdue Hinton the night of the beating.