Three SC men set up dates using online apps. Two were robbed, one was raped, cops say

Multiple reports of dates that turned out to be well-plotted crimes have prompted police in Greenville, South Carolina, to issue a warning about the dangers of online dating apps.
Three Greenville men have reportedly been victimized during encounters arranged online this month: Two involved robberies and one was a sexual assault, reports TV station WSPA.
Greenville police are now warning people to “find love in all the right places.”
“This could come by way of the many dating apps that are available,” says a police Facebook post, “but we urge you to use caution when meeting with anyone you’ve never met before.”
Two of the men said they used the app PlentyOfFish to meet a woman named Jordan Alexis, who said she’d be waiting on the sidewalk, reported WYFF. The site bills itself as “the leading free online dating site for singles.”
The woman was quickly joined by two men, who pulled a gun, then beat and robbed the victims as they sat in their cars, WYFF said. Both robberies happened on the night of July 16, about an hour apart, reported WHNS/FoxCarolina.
In the third incident, a man said he used the app Grindr to set up an encounter with a man, reports the Greenville News.
WSPA reports the victim had not consumed drugs or alcohol, but “began to feel disoriented and later passed out” during the date. He told police he was sexually assaulted during the time he was unconscious, the Greenville News reported. The date of the incident was not reported.
Police have not many any arrests in the cases, the newspaper reported.
