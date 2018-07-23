UNC system president C.D. Spangler appears at the kick off ceremony for the UNC-CH campus bicentennial on October 12, 1993.
UNC system president C.D. Spangler appears at the kick off ceremony for the UNC-CH campus bicentennial on October 12, 1993. News & Observer file photo
C.D. Spangler Jr., former UNC president and Charlotte businessman, dies

By Jane Stancill

July 23, 2018 04:09 PM

Former UNC President C.D. Spangler Jr. has died, the university system announced Monday.

Spangler died Sunday at the age of 86.

He led the public university system in North Carolina for 11 years, from 1986 to 1997. The Charlotte billionaire was a staunch advocate for low tuition in solidarity with his predecessor, the late William Friday.

In a statement Monday, UNC President Margaret Spellings called Spangler “a great North Carolinian, and he will forever be a giant of our state.”

Spangler’s daughter, Anna Spangler Nelson, is a current member of the UNC Board of Governors.

Spangler and his family foundation have contributed to 120 distinguished professorship endowments across the state.

