West Nile virus claims first NC victim this season

A person living in southeastern North Carolina died last week from a West Nile virus infection, according to state health officials.
This is the state’s first confirmed death this year from the mosquito-borne illness.
According to state health officials the person who died was an adult, but they provided no further details.
“These infections are rare, but this is a tragic reminder that they can be fatal,” Carl Williams, the state’s Public Health Veterinarian, said in a statement. “We see most cases of West Nile virus from July through November.”
Most people infected with the virus experience no symptoms or only very mild ones, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Others — about 20 percent, the CDC reports — will get symptoms such as head and body aches, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash.
In rare cases, the virus can affect the central nervous system and cause encephalitis or meningitis. That happens in about 1 percent of the cases, according to the CDC. Between 2012 and 2017, there were 25 reported cases of West Nile virus in the state and seven reported deaths, according to a statement from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Your best protection is to keep mosquitoes at bay by using EPA-approved repellants, cutting back bushes and grassy areas around your home and emptying any containers with standing water.
