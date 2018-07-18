DMV sorry for rejecting plate honoring woman’s wife. Now other plates are under review

The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles has approved Amy Bright’s personalized license plate. She wanted a plate that read “LSBNSLV,” translating to ‘Lesbians in Love.’
“I’m really happy about it obviously. Happy they are planning on reviewing the rejected plates and removing them from the list,” said Bright.
Bright also says she is happy about the approval because “it is a first amendment issue. To get a win like that for the Constitution is a good thing.”
WFMY reports the DMV commissioner, Torre Jessup, says “it was a mistake to have rejected it in the first place.” Jessup has approved the license plate.In an official statement, the DMV says Jessup has even left a voicemail apologizing to Bright.
Bright didn’t think the plate was going to be approved at the start of the appeals process.
“I was definitely surprised. I wasn’t surprised from that perspective. It wouldn’t have happened without the media attention,” said Bright.
Bright says she has not been contacted by the DMV in regards to paying for the personalized license plate or any of the paperwork.
The DMV will also be re-reviewing all denied personalized plates applications to see if others should be approved.
