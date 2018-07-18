Mustang with temporary tags pulling cars over raises concerns. It’s legit, police say

A GT Mustang speeding through the streets isn’t an unusual sight. However, one in Charlotte has been spotted pulling people over and is even adorned with blue police lights.
Charlotte residents quickly took to Facebook and Twitter to ask if this was an imposter cop car or the real deal.
The original post on Facebook has been shared more than 5,000 times. The original post warns Charlotte residents of the car, saying “Dem boyz creeping in 30-day tags.”
WCNC reports people were extra suspicious of the 30-day license on the car.
One Twitter user, @sdshark, tweeted the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, asking “is this a legit police car?”
The official twitter account of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police did respond to @sdshark, saying this was in fact not a police car but it does belong to a legitimate law enforcement agency.
WCNC confirmed the vehicle is an actual Mecklenburg County ABC unit vehicle. Mecklenburg County ABC Chief Mike Crowley told WCNC they do not usually pull people over unless they suspect them of drunk driving.
There have been numerous stories about drivers adding blue lights and other things to their cars to give off the impression they are official law enforcement.
The Star-Telegram in Fort Worth Texas reports a woman was sexually assaulted by a man posing to be a police officer. His car had both red and blue lights around the front bender.
Also in North Texas, The Star-Telegram says another woman was pulled over by a fake officer. He asked the woman to pay a $20 speeding ticket on the post, but she didn’t.
WISTV reports a man posing as a fake police officer in Arizona tried to pull over an actual police officer. The man was arrested for impersonating an officer. He even drove a black Dodge Charger that looked similar to an undercover cop car.
