Charlotte Flair’s breast implants ruptured. She needed surgery

Wrestler Charlotte Flair confirmed months-old rumors this week that she underwent surgery to repair two ruptured breast implants.
“A couple of months ago, I kept having this pain behind my shoulder blade,” Flair said on Monday’s “SiriusXM Stars’ Conversations With Maria Menounos” podcast. “I said, ‘This is not normal.’”
A doctor found “free-floating silicone all over my chest from both implants,” Flair said in the interview. “I ruptured both implants.”
Flair told Menounos that she had the implants “redone a little over four weeks ago.”
Flair intends to be back in the ring on July 31, Pro Wrestling Sheet reported.
Flair is the 32-year-old daughter of WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Ric Flair.
Charlotte Flair did not say on the podcast how she ruptured the implants, and Menounos did not ask.
Pro Wrestling Insider first reported in May that Flair was scheduled to undergo the surgery, and, as a result, would miss the ACE Comic Con in Seattle in June. An ACE Comic Con spokesman confirmed to the Observer at the time that wrestler Carmella would replace Flair, but he declined to say why Flair canceled.
Charlotte Flair’s national profile has been on the rise this year, including after she was featured naked in ESPN’s ‘Body Issue.’
