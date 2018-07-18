Bentleys, beach houses and expensive wine: The spoils of 5 notorious Ponzi schemes

In the last decade, some of Raleigh’s most egregious thieves came at their victims not with crowbars or Slim Jim tools but wearing silk suits and driving luxury cars.

Clients were swindled out of millions through Ponzi schemes while men and women once respected in Triangle business circles bought expensive wine and island property with the goods. Many of those business people are now behind bars.

A Ponzi scheme, named for an Italian-born swindler born in the 1920s, is a common form of fraud. Investors are promised big payoffs from a nonexistent enterprise and then paid with money from new investors.





In 2017, the state Attorney General’s office received more than 20,000 reports of scams and harmful business practices in North Carolina, a 12 percent increase over the prior year.

Those cases were dominated by frauds attempted over the Internet and through telemarketers, and more than a quarter of them targeted the elderly.

But among those cases are high-profile scams that involve numerous victims, large amounts of money and often prison time for those accused of preying on their clients.

Just last month, lawyers recovered $4.6 million in a class-action suit against JPMorgan Chase, arguing that the bank had aided convicted fraudster William Wise in stealing from more than 1,200 people. Wise is a former Raleigh banker who netted millions from a sprawling Ponzi scheme and used it to buy diamond jewelry, Caribbean property and a quarter-million-dollar wine collection.

William Wise, a banker formerly of Raleigh, is serving a 212-month sentence in federal prison for a Ponzi scheme he perpetrated against 1,200 victims. Lawyers secured a $4.6 million settlement with JPMorgan in a class-action lawsuit on behalf of nearly 200 people. Keith Beaty Toronto Star

The case is one of dozens of high-profile scams carried out in the Triangle.





Then there is Bernie Madoff, the New Yorker who carried out the largest Ponzi scheme in history with gains estimated higher than $64 billion. He remains incarcerated in Butner, north of Raleigh.





Here are some of the most notorious cases in the region in recent years:

James T. Webb

The scheme: Webb told investors he would use their money to buy and renovate dilapidated houses, selling the spruced-up products to first-time homebuyers. He took out a full-page advertisement in the Triangle Business Journal, assuring investors in multiple states quick, large and “safe financial gains.” The riches he promised, according to the SEC, ran as high as a 114 percent return on investment. The scheme went last from 2002 to 2006.

What happened: Webb conspired with an attorney, an appraiser and others to falsify reports to banks and lenders, prosecutors said. In many cases, appraisers never visited houses connected to his investment plan.

Reports of their conditions were rosy and inaccurate. Each was supposed to be valued at roughly $65,000, but his houses in both North Carolina and Virginia were boarded-up and eventually demolished. Investors’ money went to pay other investors rather than for the houses’ upkeep.

Meanwhile, prosecutors said, Webb enjoyed a lavish lifestyle: a fleet of expensive cars, including a Bentley, and an 11,000-square-foot mansion on the Wake-Durham county line featuring five bedrooms, five bathrooms and five chimneys.

Webb fled his brick palace for Florida in 2004, prosecutors said, no longer taking calls from his investors. It quickly became a target for vandals who knocked holes in the walls, spray-painted graffiti and smashed a giant fish tank in the foyer. While in Florida, Webb continued to push his investment strategies, authoring a book titled “Save Your Neighborhood.”

The outcome: In 2014, a federal judge sentenced Webb to 27 years in prison.

Carolyn Grant

The scheme: As a businesswoman, Grant had a well-established reputation in Raleigh, having been the first woman to lead the Chamber of Commerce. She ran unsuccessfully for mayor and for Congress in the late 1990s, but was described around Raleigh as a gregarious dealmaker who could navigate both political and business circles. Victims later described getting to know her at the gym.

Prominent Raleigh businesswoman Carolyn Grant and her attorney, Woody Webb Jr., leave the Terry Sanford Federal Building in Raleigh, N.C., on Friday, May 3, 2013, after she was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for mail fraud in federal court. Grant also will face three years of supervised probation after her release. Grant pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud last fall. cliddy@newsobserver.com

Grant formed Omega Property Group in 2005. She drew investors into a variety of real estate projects and coal mine speculations, promising high returns. Her investment projects stretched from Louisburg to Banner Elk, and investors dipped into their children’s college funds for a chance at a big payoff.





“She’s a likeable character,” Kevin Ellen, whose family invested $325,000, told The News & Observer in 2012, “but that wears off pretty quick.”

What happened: Grant used the money to pay back other investors or to fund personal expenses and unauthorized business projects of her own. Her attorney Woody Webb Sr. described his client being between a proverbial rock and a hard place, where she made some “profoundly bad decisions.”

Federal investigators said Grant defrauded 65 people out of $13 million between 2005 and 2010, deceiving them about how their money would be used. In 2011, the N.C. Secretary of State’s office issued a cease-and-desist order, responding to charges Grant had failed to repay millions borrowed from friends and associates.

“Carolyn Grant is a woman who preyed on her friends in order to benefit herself,” Elizabeth Long, a million-dollar investor, said in 2013. “She has told lie after lie.”

The outcome: In 2013, a federal judge sentenced Grant to 6 and a half years in prison and ordered her to repay $13.5 million.

A photograph introduced into evidence shows Ronald McCullough (far left) and David Mayhew, second from right. The other two men are not identified. US District Court

David Christopher Mayhew

The scheme: Mayhew wore expensive suits, drove a Jaguar, quoted scripture and fronted an enterprise he called “God’s Business Empire,” according to federal prosecutors. Between 2009 and 2012, he targeted Christians, pledging 100 percent returns on their investment within 30 days. He traveled between churches, approaching pastors and seeking permission to mingle among the parishioners.

“Defendants used the victims’ religious beliefs to gain their trust and steal their money,” said Thomas Noyes, a postal inspector in 2016.

What happened: Mayhew and his partner Ronald McCullough swindled more than $2 million from investors, federal prosecutors report. When two of his victims approached him at a restaurant to ask about their money, he told them, “I’ve been to jail and I’m not afraid to go back ... The money’s gone. You’re not getting the money back,” according to court records. One victim lost a house because of the fraud.

Mayhew used investors’ money on home mortgages and personal loan payments totaling $50,000. He also paid vet bills for his pet bird.

The outcome: In 2016, a federal judge sentenced Mayhew to 26 years in prison. McCullough got 10 years.

Vance Moore II

The scheme: Moore and a partner in Texas persuaded investors to buy cash machines to be placed in gas stations, hotels and shopping centers around the country. They were to be paid monthly returns out of the fees the ATMs would generate.

What happened: Out of the 4,000 ATMs investors believed they owned, only about 400 existed. In what prosecutors called a “classic Ponzi scheme,” dividends were paid by new investors rather than any money the scheme generated.

It unraveled once investors began taking inventory and discovered that they owned the same machines. When they confronted shop owners, they learned that cash machines had never been placed in their stores. After filing a lawsuit, Raleigh lawyer Kieran Shanahan said, “The great tragedy is that this was such a good business model.”

Investors’ money, federal prosecutors said, was “simply spent” and not recoverable.

The outcome: In 2008, a federal judge sentenced Moore to eight years in prison. An apologetic Moore said he had “done a lot of prayers, soul searching and cried a lot.”

Stephen C. Peters

Stephen C. Peters

The scheme: In 2017, federal prosecutors and the SEC charged Peters with running a scheme aimed at the elderly, selling promissory notes issued by Vision Quest Capital. He promised his mostly retired investors, many of them clients of his wealth management firm, that their money would be reinvested in other revenue-generating businesses. The plan was “guaranteed,” and prosecutors said Peters pledged he would receive no compensation for it.

What happened: According to the SEC, Peters diverted $4.4 million of investors’ money for his personal use, buying fine art for his home, remodeling a horse farm in Wake County and buying a luxury vacation property in Costa Rica. His indictment lists a Cadillac Escalade, diamond jewelry and three horses named Hugo Boss, Cartagena and Princess — all subject to forfeiture.





The outcome: Peters was indicted in December, and the case is still pending.