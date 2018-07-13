Video: Ailing 80-year-old twirls in midair as he’s lifted from ship into helicopter

An 80-year-old woman spent a harrowing minute spinning in midair Thursday, as she was medevaced from a cruise ship off the coast of North Carolina.
The Coast Guard recorded the woman’s ascent off the deck of the Adventure of the Seas, and it shows the stroke victim spent the final 30 second swaying in the breeze and spinning counter clockwise. During the final seconds, the gurney hung head first out of the side of the helicopter.
Coast Guard officials said the ship was 150 miles off the coast of Wilmington at the time.
The woman was not identified and her condition was not released.
A helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C. responded to the ship. After hoisting the woman up, the coast guard crew took her to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.
