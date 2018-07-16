They heard from nearly 100 people. Now Charlotte council opens RNC bid debate.

After hearing from nearly 100 speakers and an overflow crowd that packed the Government Center, Charlotte City Council Monday afternoon started a contentious debate on whether to host the 2020 Republican National Convention.







Speakers were almost evenly split for or against the convention. Opponents said they were incredulous that a Democratic mayor and 9-2 majority on the City Council are considering welcoming the Republican Party’s convention and President Trump’s likely renomination.

They pointed pointed to Trump administration policies, such as separating families at the southern border with Mexico, and said the convention would risk drawing major protests and civil unrest, potentially canceling out any economic benefits.

Those who spoke in favor of it, including hotel owners, Republican activists and taxi cab owners, emphasized the expected boost to local business the convention would bring.

Former City Council member Kenny Smith urged council members to support the convention.





“A no vote does not hurt or impact the president,” he said. He said a no vote would cause “self-induced reputational harm for not keeping your word.”

Hotel owner Vinay Patel said council members should support the GOP, which he said would boost the city’s hospitality industry.

“I ask you to commit to being an inclusive city,” he said.

Malcolm Graham, a former Democratic City Council member, said before the meeting that the city “has a moral obligation to say no” to the RNC.

Graham, who also had served in the state Senate, said a vote for hosting the GOP “equates to silence.”

Democratic activist Ray McKinnon, a pastor, said he’s opposed to the city receiving a federal security grant for the convention because it would lead to what he said is an “over-militarization” of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

“We didn’t vote for Democrats so they could roll over,” he said. “It’s time to say no to the bullies.”

He also warned Democrats who vote for the convention that they could face primary challenges in the next city elections.

“If they don’t say no ... there’s an election upcoming and we will say no,” McKinnon said. “That’s a reality check.”

A smaller group of demonstrators in red “Make America Great Again” hats gathered outside the government center. Inside, some pro-RNC signs were visible, including one in Spanish that read “Yo Quiero RNC 2020 in CLT.”

Dan Roselli, a Charlotte entrepreneur, said the lack of competition from other cities for the RNC should be a warning sign.

“That is the free market screaming red, flashing alarm bells,” he told council.

Others said they favored the RNC in Charlotte, despite their politics.

“I vote Democrat every year, but I don’t care about that. I just care about the business,” said Mamadou Fall, a taxi cab driver. “I’m begging you, vote yes to RNC to Charlotte.”

Each person is getting one minute to speak, so the council debate will likely begin around 4:30 p.m. At 4 p.m., 41 people were against the RNC and 38 people were in favor of the convention.

The intensity surrounding Monday’s meeting is similar to two years ago, when council members approved an expanded nondiscrimination ordinance that gave legal protections to the LGBTQ community. That ordinance was later overturned by House Bill 2.





Mark Brody, one of North Carolina’s two members of the Republican National Committee, watched the hearing from the lobby of the government center.

Asked if he was concerned about the calls to not have the convention, he said, “To the extent I’m concerned, there’s much more vitriol against the Republicans than we saw in Cleveland (in 2016).”

So far, three council members have said they will vote against the RNC: Democrats LaWana Mayfield, Justin Harlow and Dimple Ajmera.

Six votes will be needed to approve the contract. Council members believe there are at least six members who will vote yes: Republicans Ed Driggs and Tariq Bokhari, and Democrats James Mitchell, Greg Phipps, Julie Eiselt and Larken Egleston.

Egleston has said he is undecided, but council members expect his support. He told the Observer this month: “You get to a point where the negatives of pulling the rug out from something has to be seriously considered.”

Hours ahead of a contentious Charlotte City Council vote on hosting the 2020 Republican National Convention, RNC officials shrugged off mounting Democratic dissent.

Certainly, they will be watching the city council vote closely, but as of Monday morning, several RNC members and other Republicans heading to Austin for the committee’s summer meeting said the momentum continued to be with Charlotte, though they cautioned that nothing is yet a done deal.

“I think that’s just a lot of people that like to stir up something that’s not there,” said Steve Scheffler, the Republican National Committeeman from Iowa, speaking broadly about the prospect of Democratic pushback.

“Any city would like to have a convention come there, showcase their city to the entire country, the entire world. People start rumors, they get spread by people that want to cause division. I’m not concerned about that.”

Scheffler said that he will defer to the recommendation of the RNC’s site selection committee.

When he served on that committee for the 2016 cycle, there were also warnings of major backlash ahead of the convention, which was ultimately held in Cleveland.

“There was all the scuttlebutt, if we’re going to have massive protests, massive arrests,” he said. “It never transpired.”

If council members vote in favor of the contracts, city leaders expect the Republican National Committee to award Charlotte the convention later this week during its summer meeting in Austin.

No other city is formally bidding. The chairman of the Nevada GOP, Michael McDonald, has been pushing for Las Vegas to host the convention, but his bid does not have the formal endorsement of the city of Las Vegas or tourism officials there.

“Why aren’t other cities clamoring for this?” asked Namo Brezi, who opposes the convention.

On Friday, Ajmera announced she would vote against the contract. She said it could put taxpayers at risk, a charge that fellow council members said was not true. It also prompted city attorney Bob Hagemann to send council members a memo saying that the tentative contract with the host committee and the Republican National Committee protects the city.

The contract says that if Congress does not allocate a $50 million security grant for the convention by March 31, 2020, the city can back out of the agreement, with no cost to the city.

Hagemann told council members during the meeting that the city has a “right to terminate.”

“No city has ever had the right to do that,” he said.

In addition, if the security costs exceed $50 million, the local host committee must pay the city for the extra security expenses.

When Charlotte was awarded the 2012 Democratic National Convention in January 2011, there was no controversy.

Council members and then-Mayor Anthony Foxx were having a budget retreat at Johnson C. Smith University. When they heard they won the bid, they briefly celebrated, and then voted unanimously in favor of hosting. The council’s three Republicans voted to bring the DNC to Charlotte.

Seven years later, Charlotte Republicans have said the city should host the GOP because they supported the DNC.

Mayor Vi Lyles has said the convention will provide an economic benefit to the city, and she said it will show the world that Charlotte is an inclusive city that respects all viewpoints. But in a sign of how controversial the RNC has become, Lyles told Democratic loyalists last week that she would not be giving a welcoming speech at the RNC if it were to come to Charlotte.

The 2012 Democratic National Convention injected $91 million in new spending into the local economy, for a total economic impact of nearly $164 million, according to a consultant’s report released in 2013.

The three-day DNC was the city’s largest convention and its most lucrative, local leaders said. More than one in five dollars poured into the local economy came from the federal government, through a security grant.

Staff writer Jim Morrill contributed.