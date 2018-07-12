Former NC high school softball coach charged with 1994 sex assaults against a student

A former high school softball coach in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, was charged on Thursday in connection with 1994 sex assaults against a student.
The victim reported the assaults to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office on April 11, Sheriff Brad Riley said in a statement.
After a four-month investigation, the sheriff’s office charged 50-year Cabarrus County resident Robert Stanley Enloe Jr. with four counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor. Enloe was jailed on $100,000 bail.
Enloe worked for Cabarrus County Schools at the time, according to investigators. He at one point coached softball at Mount Pleasant High School, WSOC-TV reported.
Enloe was not coaching the softball team when the offenses were said to occur, the (Concord) Independent Tribune reported. He resigned from the district on June 8, according to WSOC-TV.
