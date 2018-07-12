Man arrested in NC in connection to Myrtle Beach area murder

A 27-year-old man was arrested in North Carolina in connection to a murder earlier this week at Magnolia North apartments in the Myrtle Beach area.

Police arrested Marquis Shawn Brown in Fayetteville, North Carolina, according to Horry County Police Capt. John Harrelson. Brown will be extradited to South Carolina in the future.

Marquis Shawn Brown Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

He was charged with the murder of Mark Verhasselt, who is originally from Fayetteville on July 10.

SHARE COPY LINK Horry County police investigators on the scene of a homicide investigation near Myrtle Beach Tuesday morning.

According to a police report, at about 6:30 a.m. police responded to Bouvardia Place for a reported assault. A witness said he was walking through the parking lot on his way to work when he saw Verhasselt lying on the ground.

Officers found Verhasselt near the rear passenger side of a Chevy Silverado with both the driver side door and rear passenger doors open.

Verhasselt’s head was covered in blood and an apparent gunshot wound, according to the report.

Several witnesses reported hearing gunshots at about 12:30 a.m. in the area.

Brown has a criminal history in North Carolina including convictions for larceny and breaking and entering.