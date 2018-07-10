Charlotte is close to winning the 2020 GOP convention, Wall Street Journal reports

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that Republican officials are "finalizing details" of bringing their 2020 national convention to Charlotte.
Quoting "people familiar with the selection process," the Journal said the GOP officials have "moved away" from the notion of holding the convention in Las Vegas.
Charlotte's bid has run into opposition recently from some Democratic City Council members and other critics. They say they don't want the city associated with President Donald Trump. Democratic council member LaWana Mayfield cited what she called the president's "hostility towards minorities and people of color."
But Mayor Vi Lyles, a Democrat, made the case for the convention in an op-ed for the Observer Tuesday.
"Charlotte is a place where we value diverse experiences and inclusive dialogue," she wrote. "The current political climate, with its divisive rhetoric and harmful policies, does not represent my values or the values of most Charlotteans. But if Charlotte is the site for the RNC, we can show that our city is about inclusion and leverage it as an opportunity to demonstrate our values of respect while honoring our differences."
The City Council could take an informal vote Monday on whether to support bringing the Republican National Convention to the city in 2020.
The Republican National Committee is meeting July 17-20 in Austin, and the group's site selection committee is expected to award the convention to Charlotte.
But as it appears more likely Charlotte will win the convention, some council Democrats have said they either oppose hosting the convention or have reservations about it.
The city has not released an agenda for the Monday meeting. It's possible council members and Mayor Vi Lyles could discuss the convention in a closed session meeting and get an informal head count, which they often do for economic development projects.
They could also vote in open session on whether they support hosting the convention. People opposed to the city hosting the convention are planning to protest at the meeting, which is scheduled for zoning petitions.
So far, Democrats Mayfield and Justin Harlow have said they will vote no on bringing the RNC to Charlotte. Democrat Braxton Winston has said he is concerned about hosting, but has not decided how he will vote.
Another Democrat, Matt Newton, said Tuesday he is undecided.
"My primary concern is about public safety," Newton said. "I am also considering the economic prosperity the convention could bring, not just for the city, but for my area."
If Mayfield, Harlow, Newton and Winston all vote no, that's only four votes against the RNC on an 11-person council. The council's two Republicans, Ed Driggs and Tariq Bokhari, support hosting.
Democratic mayor pro tem Julie Eiselt has said she opposes President Trump's policies but supports bringing the RNC to Charlotte. Democrat Dimple Ajmera has said she supports having the RNC.
Democrat Larken Egleston has said he is undecided.
The only other city bidding is Las Vegas. The Las Vegas bid does not have the backing of the city or tourism officials there, and it also doesn't have a site lined up.
Michael McDonald, the chair of the Nevada GOP, told the Observer this week that a new football stadium being built for the Oakland Raiders — who are moving to Las Vegas — could be a good venue.
But that stadium won't be finished until the summer of 2020, right around the time of the convention.
The Wall Street Journal said Trump has privately expressed interest in holding the convention in Las Vegas.
But it said his advisers "were concerned about nominating the president, who has been accused of having affairs with a pornography performer and a Playboy model, in a town often referred to as 'sin city'."
Trump has denied the affairs took place.
