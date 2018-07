Jen Mangrum, a former teacher and first-time candidate, turned back a challenge to her district residency on Thursday.

The state elections board, in a 5-4 vote, decided that the Democrat is eligible to run against Senate leader Phil Berger of Rockingham County, one of the most influential politicians in the state.

SHARE COPY LINK A special panel appointed by the State Board of elections voted three to two along party lines to disqualify a Jennifer Mangrum, a Democratic candidate who is challenging Republican state Sen. Phil Berger.

This is a developing story and will be updated.