Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh cracks Coach K joke at nomination

President Donald Trump's nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh, cracked a joke about Duke basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski on the night his nomination was announced.

"I have two spirited daughters. … Margaret loves sports and she loves to read. Liza loves sports and she loves to talk. I have tried to create bonds with my daughters like my dad created with me. For the past 7 years I have coached my daughter’s basketball teams. The girls on the team call me Coach K," Kavanaugh said.

"I am proud of our Blessed Sacrament team that just won the city championship. My daughters and I also go to a lot of games. Our favorite memory was going to the historic Notre Dame-UConn women’s basketball game at this year’s Final Four. Unforgettable," he said.

Kavanaugh, 53, is a longtime fixture of the Republican legal establishment. He's a Yale-educated appellate court judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals District of Columbia Circuit and clerked for retiring Justice Kennedy. He is probably best known for his ties to President George W. Bush.

