How many wide-open shots can you have and still not score? Watch this NC team show you

Saturday's soccer showdown between rivals North Carolina FC and Charleston Battery ended in a 1-1 draw.
It likely shouldn't have.
In extra time of the game played in Cary's Sahlen’s Stadium, the South Carolina squad was placed in a precarious position as their rivals made a rush at goal and flooded the penalty box with players.
North Carolina FC had a golden opportunity to pick up the win as it had multiple shots on goal from point-blank range, including some with the Charleston goalie out of position.
But the series of shots on goal played out like a scene from the movie "Flubber," as the ball did everything but cross the goal line. It almost seemed impossible that it did not go into the goal.
At one point, there were five FC players in Battery's penalty box, and none of them could find the back of the net during a frantic series.
It started when Daniel Rios got the ball on the right, but instead of taking a shot when he had a brief look at the net, he crossed the ball to Donovan Ewolo right in front of the goal.
His shot was deflected, but the ball quickly returned to Ewolo, who didn't realize his back was facing a wide-open goal.
Rather than back tap the ball for a certain score, Ewolo passed it out to Tiyi Shipalane, who's shot was blocked by a player other than the Charleston goalie, who was on the ground.
Shipalane got the ball back and had a wide-open look at a goal, but his shot deflected off the right post.
Ewolo then got another shot a few feet away from the goal, but couldn't make good contact, and the ball was soon sent out of the box, ending North Carolina's best chance at a win worth three points in the United Soccer League standings.
"It sucks that we didn’t get three points," N.C. midfielder Kyle Bekker said.
One person on Twitter nominated the series of missed shots for the Not Top 10 on ESPN's "SportsCenter."
The rivals will play again Aug. 4.
Comments