A reason to look at your phone while you're on OBX vacation: emergency alerts

Communities along North Carolina’s Outer Banks have launched text-messaging systems as another way to get emergency alerts to residents, guests and property owners.

At the start of the 2018 North Atlantic hurricane season on June 1, Dare County’s emergency management office announced a new emergency alert system. Users can sign up to get texts, emails or phone calls in the event of an emergency. Notifications could include mandatory evacuation orders, hurricane advisories and bulletins, re-entry information and other announcements.

On Monday, the county added a category for beach conditions in an apparent effort to let people know when it’s too dangerous to swim. The system issued a "Beach Hazards Statement" at 4:11 p.m. with a link to a National Weather Service warning about possible riptides until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

A man drowned off Kill Devil Hills on Saturday , despite red flags posted at lifeguard stations indicating it wasn’t safe to go in the ocean.

Officials are watching Tropical Storm Chris as it lurks offshore generating rough seas and riptide hazards. The storm is expected to stay away from land but to strengthen over the next 36 hours as it moves northeastward.

Users can sign up for the new alerts and manage subscriptions here. Mobile phone users can text “DareEmergencyAlerts” to 30890 for the general alerts and send ”OBXBeachConditions” to the same number for messages about the surf. Enrolling in the system is free, but normal texting charges apply.

The county says that the towns of Manteo, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Kitty Hawk, Southern Shores and Duck are currently using the system as well. In May, the county said, the town of Duck alerted subscribers that a black bear had been spotted on the beach.



