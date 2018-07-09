He flipped TV channel without asking, so angry girlfriend started biting, NC cops say

A North Carolina woman was charged with assault over the weekend after allegedly biting her boyfriend repeatedly for changing the TV channel without permission, reports Fox News WGHP.
Davidson County jail records show 21-year-old Abby Nicole Saunders was arrested about 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the couple's home in Lexington.
The victim was identified by WGHP as 29-year-old Brandon Codye Nichols McDowell.
He told sheriff's office investigators Saunders lunged at him with her teeth after he walked into the bedroom and changed the TV while she was engrossed in a show, reported the Winston-Salem Journal.
McDowell was found with bite marks on his neck and arms, along with red marks where he was allegedly struck by hand, the Journal reported.
News outlets have not said what Saunders was watching when McDowell abruptly changed the channel.
