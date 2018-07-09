Person injured in officer-involved shooting in Gaston County

A person was seriously injured following an officer-involved shooting in Gaston County late Sunday night.
According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers encountered an armed person on Gray Street around 11:30 p.m.
That's when an officer shot the person, police say.
Gaston County EMS said the person was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries but, police say, the person has since been released from the hospital.
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.
The officer who shot the person has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation which is standard practice. No names have been released.
Comments