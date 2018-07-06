Pilot walks away from crash of small plane in North Carolina

A pilot was able to walk away from the crash of a small plane in North Carolina.
News outlets reported the plane came down around 3:30 p.m. Thursday less than a half mile from the Triangle North Executive Airport in Louisburg in Franklin County.
Authorities said pilot Maurice Evans was the only person on the single-engine plane when it came down in some woods. Officials said he was practicing takeoffs and landing when the crash occurred.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.
