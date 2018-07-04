Teen who fell July 4th at NC's Rainbow Falls latest in series of waterfall tragedies

A 16-year-old girl who fell July 4th from the top of Rainbow Falls in Transylvania County has become the latest is a series of waterfall tragedies in the region over the past six weeks.

The waterfall is 150 feet high and sits on National Forestry Service land, adjacent to Gorges State Park.

Divers were on site and a recovery effort was underway Wednesday afternoon, according to Katie Hall with North Carolina State Parks. The girl's identity was not released Wednesday, because of her age.

It is the fifth time someone has died this summer by jumping or falling into one of the region's waterfalls.





Among the five deaths is one that occurred Monday afternoon, just across the N.C. state line in Tennessee, according to TV station WJHL.

It happened at Twisting Falls in Carter County and involved a 25-year-old tourist who jumped into the pool of water at the bottom falls around 2:40 p.m., the station reported.

The Carter County Rescue Squad searched eight hours before recovering the body of Keith Massey of St. Louis, Missouri, reported TV station WCYB.

Twisting Falls is one of hundreds of waterfalls that straddle the NC-Tennessee state line, many of which are popular parts of the state and national parks system.

Two of the five deaths this year occurred at Rainbow Falls and two others were at N.C.'s Elk River Falls in Avery County, including one July 1 involving 32-year-old Gogineni Nagarjuna of Charlotte.

On June 23, a 42-year-old South Carolina man named John Shaffer went over Rainbow Falls in the Pisgah National Forest while trying to save his dog.

Massey's Facebook page says he was married last October to Mayra Massey and worked as a musical director at FaithChurch in St. Louis, where he was part of the church band during services. It had not been announced yet when his funeral was to be held.

Pastor David Crank of FaithChurch posted on Facebook that Keith Massey was on vacation with his wife and friends in North Carolina when the accident happened.

"It breaks my heart to learn of the passing of FaithChurch’s very own musical genius and MD, Keith Massey," Crank said in his post.

"He jumped off a waterfall and did not resurface for hours...I've known Keith since the day he was born. I remember holding him as a baby, seeing him begin to walk."