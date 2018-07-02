They look like My Little Pony, but they could explode on your child, firefighters warn

Firefighters in Concord, North Carolina, warned parents on Monday about fireworks that resemble "My Little Pony" and "Pete's Dragon" toys and shoot flames from their mouths and horns.
The fireworks are being sold in the area and "can cause severe injury and burns to children who may believe that they are a toy," Concord's public safety department posted on Facebook.
The fireworks are sold as hard plastic toys, but have wicks in their horns and tails, the (Concord) Independent Tribune reported.
A national online search by The Charlotte Observer turned up no reports of injuries from the fireworks, but the National Fire Protection Association reports that children 14 and younger suffered 36 percent of the injuries from fireworks in 2017.
"U.S. hospital emergency rooms treated an estimated 12,900 people for fireworks-related injuries; 54% of those injuries were to the extremities, and 36% were to the head," Concord's public safety department said in citing additional figures from the National Fire Protection Association.
A fire inspector found the "My Little Pony" and "Pete's Dragon" fireworks while inspecting a local fireworks stand, Charlotte station WSOC-TV reported. "It's very discouraging that these manufacturers are making these fireworks look like toys and in no way shape or form are these toys," Ryerson said.
The station included video of fireworks shooting from "My Little Pony" unicorn and "Pete's Dragon" characters.
Safety experts also are warning parents about seemingly harmless "Sparklers." They can be deadly, according to Ann Marie Buerkle, acting chairwoman of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, ABC News reported.
Comments