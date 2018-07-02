Western Carolina University finds a fitting way to honor its artistic late chancellor

Western Carolina University didn't wait long to honor its late chancellor, David Belcher, who died last month.
On Monday, the Board of Trustees at the university in Cullowhee voted to rename its fine arts college for Belcher, who died from brain cancer June 17 at the age of 60. It will be called the David Orr Belcher College of Fine and Performing Arts.
Belcher was a beloved figure at Western Carolina, and for seven years presided over a period of growth at the university. He began his career as a classical pianist.
Trustees made the renaming official during a special conference call board meeting Monday.
The college consists of the School of Art and Design, School of Stage and Screen and John W. Bardo Fine and Performing Arts Center, which contains a 1,000-seat performance hall and WCU’s Fine Arts Museum. The college also includes the School of Music, where Belcher held his academic credentials as a full tenured professor. Belcher and his wife had created scholarships at the college.
Acting Chancellor Alison Morrison-Shetler said Belcher would be pleased by the recognition.
"While he may have left us – and far too soon, at that – his legacy will live on through the creative and pedagogical endeavors of those who will follow in his footsteps," she said in a statement.
Comments