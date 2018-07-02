How to stay safe around waterfalls

Leigh Ann Angle, park ranger, gives tips about hiking at South Mountains State Park.
By
Up Next
Leigh Ann Angle, park ranger, gives tips about hiking at South Mountains State Park.
By

North Carolina

Another death reported at NC's Elk River Falls. Man jumps in, gets tangled in debris, officials say

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

July 02, 2018 10:32 AM

For the second time in six weeks, a drowning is being reported at North Carolina's Elk River Falls.

The latest fatality occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday, and involved a man in his 30s who jumped off a small ledge near the bottom of the falls, reports the Avery Journal.

He was sucked under by the swift current and then "caught up in debris below the surface," reported TV station WBTV. He was not wearing a life vest at the time, the station reported.

His identity has not yet been released.

It's the second time this season someone has died at the site of the falls in Avery County, and the sixteenth death in recent years, reported WBTV.

On May 20, Thomas Edward McCardle Jr., 26, of Martins Ferry, Ohio, died after sliding off a rock into the water at the bottom of Elk River Falls, according to the Avery County Sheriff's Office.

McCardle was got caught in "very strong currents due to the previous very heavy rain" and was dragged under, officials said. His body was not found for 11 days.

A record cold snap in North Carolina turns two Burke County waterways into majestic ice sculptures which are worth the hike to see.

By

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

  Comments  