A roof collapsed on a building under construction at UNC Charlotte on Friday, and Medic took one person to the hospital with 'potentially life-threatening injuries.'
A roof collapsed on a building under construction at UNC Charlotte on Friday, and Medic took one person to the hospital with 'potentially life-threatening injuries.' File image
A roof collapsed on a building under construction at UNC Charlotte on Friday, and Medic took one person to the hospital with 'potentially life-threatening injuries.' File image

North Carolina

UNCC roof under construction collapses, injuring worker

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

June 29, 2018 05:31 PM

A roof collapsed on an indoor baseball training facility under construction at UNC Charlotte on Friday afternoon, injuring a worker who fell from the roof to the ground, UNCC said.

At about 3:50 p.m., two contract employees were working on the facility's roof when the trusses collapsed, causing one of the workers to fall, the university said in a statement.

The worker was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, according to UNCC.

The construction site on Phillips Road is closed, and an investigation into the cause is underway, the university said.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067; @jmarusak

  Comments  