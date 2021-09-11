National Politics

Another murder hornet nest found in northwest Washington

The Associated Press

BLAINE, Wash.

A second nest of murder hornets has been located this year in northwestern Washington state, state officials said.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture said Friday in a Facebook post that their team on the ground had found the second nest of 2021 and that eradication will happen in the next few days.

The nest is southwest of the first nest found this year, officials said.

It's the third nest found in Whatcom County during the past two years. All have been within a few miles of each other, officials said. The other two nests were also eradicated.

Earlier this week, the Department of Agriculture confirmed two new reports the hornet sightings by the public in north Whatcom County, the Bellingham Herald reported.

Asian giant hornets, an invasive pest not native to the U.S., are the world’s largest hornet at 2 inches (5 centimeters) long, and a predator of other insects, including the honey bees that pollinate many of the crops in Washington’s agriculture industry.

Despite their nickname and the hype that has stirred fears, the hornets kill at most a few dozen people a year in Asian countries.

