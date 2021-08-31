NC sheriff’s office: Student shot at school, shooter sought

A student was shot at a North Carolina high school on Monday and officials were searching for a suspect who fled the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting happened at New Hanover High School around midday and the wounded student was taken to a hospital, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Jerry Brewer said by telephone. He did not have details of the student’s condition.

Brewer didn’t have any details about the shooter and whether the shooter was affiliated with the school.

Officials were searching the school, he said. Students were being taken to a nearby middle school and parents were to pick them up at a nearby community center.