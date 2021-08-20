Former sheriff to be sentenced after theft conviction

FILE - This Aug. 22, 2019 file photo provided by the Limestone Sheriff's Office shows Sheriff Mike Blakely following his arrest on theft and ethics charges. A judge on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 handed down a three-year sentence to a Mike Blakely, a former Alabama sheriff removed from office after being convicted of theft and ethics violations. (Limestone County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP

A judge on Friday is scheduled to sentence a former Alabama sheriff removed from office after being convicted of theft and ethics violations.

Prosecutors are seeking three years in jail for former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, 70. They said Blakely should get to serve time in a county jail rather than state prison because of his law enforcement background, but that he shouldn't serve that time in the Limestone County Jail that he ran for decades.

Blakely was convicted of taking no-interest loans from a jail fund that held prisoners’ money and of stealing $4,000 from his campaign account.

Prosecutors said Blakely should serve a maximum sentence since “accountability is critical when public officials violate their oaths and abuse positions of authority.”

The defense is expected to argue for leniency because of Blakely's long service to the county.

Former Alabama Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb will represent Blakely during the sentencing hearing, court records show.

Blakely, first elected in 1983, served 10 terms in office. He was automatically removed from office after being convicted of a felony.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for Friday morning.