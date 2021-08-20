National Politics

Police officer shot and wounded during gunfight in Jackson

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss.

A police officer has been shot and wounded after what police describe as a gunfight in Jackson, authorities said.

A suspect was taken into custody after Thursday’s shooting, WLBT-TV reported.

Officer Allen Mays was taken to a hospital for surgery. Police said he was in stable condition.

Officers were called about men in a park with guns, Jackson police Chief James Davis said. As they were investigating, a suspect on the porch of an abandoned house began shooting at them. Officers then returned fire, Davis said.

