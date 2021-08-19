Daughter of Broward commissioner accused of COVID PPP fraud

The daughter of a South Florida commissioner who is running for Congress is facing federal charges for receiving a $300,000 loan from the Paycheck Protection Program to pay employees who did not exist at a consulting firm.

Damara Holness, 28, was charged Tuesday with one count of conspiring to commit wire fraud and was released on bond following a first appearance hearing Wednesday. She is the daughter of Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness.

According to an indictment, Damara Holness lied on her coronavirus relief loan application, and sent fraudulent payroll tax forms to cover 18 employees at Holness Consulting Inc. in Plantation to justify the money. The state had no record of the employees.

The loan was approved in July 2020 and, the indictment said, she spent time creating a paper trail to make it look as if the company was spending the loan money on legitimate expenses.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Holness then began issuing checks to people who agreed to help — for a fee — with the fraud. They were directed to endorse the checks and return the money to her, according to the indictments. Officials said she kept $1,000 of the remaining amount for herself from each check.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Dale Holness told the South Florida SunSentinel on Wednesday that he and his daughter have been estranged for many years.

“I have always offered guidance and counsel to my daughter Damara to do what is right,” he said. “I have no details as to how she conducted her business or what she did with her business entities.”

Dale Holness said his daughter had no access to his real estate business or office since 2018 and said she did not have his permission to use his office address or to “conduct business on behalf of the Holness family name nor myself,” the newspaper reported.

“If she has done wrong, I hope she learns from this and uses this as a lesson to better conduct her life in the future,” he said.

Damara Holness’ defense attorney, Sue-Ann Robinson, told the Miami Herald she was going to issue a statement on her client’s behalf, but she did not by late Wednesday.