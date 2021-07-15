City workers say heat, sewage smell is making work miserable

Some Jackson city employees say they’ve gone with air conditioning for days amid the smell of sewage in their workplace at an old shopping mall.

WAPT-TV aired pictures of sewage at Metrocenter Mall. Worker Perry Wallace tells the Jackson station that city workers “deserve better than this.”

Wallace, who works in custodial services for the city, says the mall has had no air conditioning for more than a week. That makes it difficult for workers with health conditions, he said.

City officials say they’re aware of the problem and are working to have the air conditioning repaired Thursday. The sewage is a separate issue that’s been addressed, officials said.

Many city employees who work in the mall are working remotely, but the Water Sewage and Billing Administration has staff working at the mall to accept bill payments and perform other duties.