FEMA call centers closing Sunday, Monday for Fourth of July

National Processing Service Centers for the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be closed Sunday and Monday for the Fourth of July holiday, the agency said.

The call centers will reopen Tuesday. The centers offer information for people affected by a disaster, by calling the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time daily.

Designated counties in Kentucky are Anderson, Breathitt, Boyd, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford.

While the centers are closed, applicants can visit www.disasterassistance.gov or register with a smartphone or tablet using the FEMA app.