Mississippi city hires new police chief, assistant chief

A northeast Mississippi city has new leadership in its police department.

Saltillo city leaders this week hired Daniel McKinney as the city’s new police chief and Jeff Brown as assistant chief, The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

The moves come just over a month after the previous chief resigned and the assistant chief retired.

McKinney joined the Tupelo Police Department in 1998 and worked his way up to the rank of sergeant, overseeing the Special Operations Group and the K-9 unit.

Brown Brown, who currently works for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, will assist McKinney in leading the roughly 20-person department.