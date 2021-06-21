Deputies: 1 killed, several shot at Father’s Day event

One person was killed and several others were wounded during a shooting at an annual Father's Day event in central Florida, sheriff's officials said.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday at Royal Park in Wildwood, news outlets reported.

Sumter County Sheriff's officials said a suspect is in custody, but no additional details were available early Monday. The names of those wounded in the shooting were not released, and their conditions were not available.

An investigation continues.

Wildwood is northwest of Orlando, near the intersection of Interstate 75 and Florida's Turnpike.