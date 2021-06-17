‘A good day for Russia’: Trump slams Biden for coddling Putin at summit

Former President Donald Trump was no fan of President Joe Biden’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling their much-anticipated Geneva meeting “a good day for Russia.”

The former president — who once said he trusted Putin more than American intelligence agencies — told Fox News host Sean Hannity that Biden handed the Russian leader a gift by giving him a starring role on the global stage.

“We didn’t get anything. We gave a very big stage to Russia, and we got nothing,” Trump said late Wednesday.

“It was a good day for Russia,” Trump added. “I don’t see what we got out of it.”

Trump’s remarks were echoed by his Republican allies who noted that Putin failed to make any major concessions at the meeting at Geneva’s Villa La Grange which lasted less than three hours.

Trump himself met with Putin in Helsinki in 2018 and even held a joint press conference at which he defending Putin against U.S. intelligence findings that he interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump also broke with longstanding U.S. policy and met three times with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un without gaining any significant concessions.

Biden and Putin tried to put a positive spin on their meeting Wednesday, with both leaders calling it “constructive” even though there were few major achievements.

The two leaders agreed to return to the nuclear weapons reduction negotiating table, return ambassadors to one another’s capitals and vowed to work on a prisoner swap.

———