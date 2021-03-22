Bill shortens NC teen drivers’ wait for next-level permit

The time new teenage drivers must wait to receive a provisional license would be trimmed in legislation approved Monday evening by the state Senate.

The measure, which now goes to the House for consideration, also would allow the Division of Motor Vehicles to hire commercial driver training schools to conduct road tests necessary to obtain licenses.

Current law requires young people with learner’s permits to hold them at least 12 months before seeking a license that lets them drive unsupervised. The bill would reduce that to nine months. These motorists would still have to log 60 hours behind the wheel with a supervising parent and be at least 16 years old to qualify for this “Level 2” license.

Bill sponsor Sen. Vickie Sawyer of Iredell County says the bill, approved 43-6 in the chamber, addresses two obstacles for teenage drivers — the year-long wait and delays in obtaining road tests at DMV offices. Those issues have become more acute during the COVID-19 pandemic.