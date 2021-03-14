Mississippi Circuit Judge Randi Mueller takes oath of office

Mississippi's newest circuit judge says holding timely hearings will be a priority in her courtroom.

“I truly believe that justice delayed is justice denied. I will keep my docket moving,” said Circuit Judge Randi P. Mueller, who was sworn in Thursday in a ceremony at a seaside pavilion in Gulfport.

Gov. Tate Reeves appointed Mueller to replace Second Circuit Court Judge Roger Clark, who retired Nov. 30.

“I have full confidence that she will do a tremendous job in her new position," Reeves said. “I’m proud of her willingness to serve the citizens of Harrison, Hancock and Stone counties.”

Mueller thanked Clark, who was seated on stage at the ceremony. “He set the bar high, and I will strive to meet that standard,” she said.

Mueller, 45, of Biloxi, will serve a term that ends Jan. 3, 2022. A special election for the seat will be held in November.

Mueller practiced law from 2000 to 2004 with Brunini, Grantham, Grower & Hewes, PLLC, and returned to the firm as a partner last July. She practiced law with her father, Ronald G. Peresich, and her brother from 2004 to July at the firm of Page, Mannino, Peresich & McDermott, PLLC.

She said that her father inspired her to pursue a career in law. She recalled watching him in the courtroom from the time she was a child and thinking that’s what she wanted to do when she grew up.

“He’s the reason that I’m up here today,” she said. “He also instilled in me the importance of service to the community.”